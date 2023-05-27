Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

Game 6 is finally here! The Miami Heat look to close out the series against the Boston Celtics to avoid a total collapse. Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum headline this same-game parlay for Game 6 in Miami.

Game 5 was a blowout from the opening tip-off. The Celtics stormed out to a 23-7 lead and from there the Heat never got close. Neither Jayson Tatum nor Jaylen Brown were the talk of the game. It was actually guards Derrick White and Marcus Smart, who led the way for Boston. White finished with 24 points and Smart was one behind at 23. The Jays ended with 21 each as Tatum was two rebounds shy of a triple-double.

The Heat had their worst offensive outing of the series and the entire playoffs for that matter. The Heat arguably had the worst offense in the league during the regular season but stepped it up during the Milwaukee series and it’s carried over until now. If the Heat can get back to how they have been playing, then the Celtics season may be over tonight.

Here are the same-game parlay odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Same Game Parlay Odds: Celtics-Heat Odds

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Marcus Smart 4+ assists

Jimmy Butler 25+ points

Jayson Tatum 30+ points

Bam Adebayo 8+ rebounds

Jaylen Brown 2+ threes

Same-game parlay odds: +466 (subject to change)

Tatum’s offense was not needed in the huge win in Boston. I don’t assume White nor Smart will have the same type of game they did in Game 5 so expect Tatum to score 30 or right around it tonight. If the Celtics are to be successful tonight then Smart will be dishing out more than four assists. Brown also finished 3-5 from beyond the arc.

Despite the loss, Adebayo still finished with eight rebounds in 32 minutes. Butler finished with just 14 points but we all know he’s going to score a lot more in Miami tonight. If he doesn’t, the Heat are in trouble.