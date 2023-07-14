2023 NBA Summer League is arguably as important to the Utah Jazz as it is to any other team. They have three first-round draft picks to evaluate, and while things have not gone quite as expected, the organization has gleaned plenty of information about their young prospects.

While surprise All-Star Lauri Markkanen is Utah's centerpiece, second-year head coach Will Hardy may have to get creative when filling out the rest of his rotation. Skilled power forward John Collins and blocking machine Walker Kessler will demand good minutes, but there are wild cards scattered all over this roster.

Big roles can thusly be earned during July in Las Vegas exhibition games. Growth and progression is of paramount importance to Danny Ainge and the entire front office. It defined his later years as the Boston Celtics' general manager and will be his primary concern with the Jazz.

Despite a couple of injury roadblocks, he should be fairly pleased by what he has seen from this group. There are still rough patches this franchise will go through in the immediate future, but it could be inching closer to formulating a true blueprint for success.

Only a small piece of the puzzle can be solved in NBA Summer League, but Jazz fans are getting a decent glimpse of what that blueprint may include going forward. Let's break down the 2 biggest takeaways from this last week-and-a-half.

Keyonte George may not be such a big project

Admittedly, I was a willing passenger on the “Keyonte George doesn't have the decision-making skills to excel in his rookie season” bandwagon. The questions about shot selection will still be there until he proves otherwise against top-level NBA defenses, but the former Baylor guard has flashed an all-around offensive game. One that has made him one of the most exciting attractions in Vegas these last several days.

The No. 16 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is averaging 21.7 points on 52.3 percent shooting from the field and a scorching 44.4 percent from beyond the arc. George's shooting woes in his one-and-done season with the Bears surely played a role in him dropping out of the lottery- well below 40 percent from the floor and under 35 percent from 3-point range.

A 19-year-old with a still-developing jumper and nearly three turnovers per game portends a project. He still might be, but the stroke looks far more polished than it did last season. When Keyonte George is firing from the perimeter, his lethal ball-handling skills, which were frighteningly on full display against the Denver Nuggets, are deeply accentuated. Translation: This rookie is primed to make noise right away.

While you were sleeping last night, Keyonte George added another play to his summer highlight reel. (via @utahjazz) pic.twitter.com/r5kNBcgjwx — SLAM (@SLAMonline) July 13, 2023

Brice Sensabaugh has a longer road ahead than initially thought

Injuries have prevented the Jazz from seeing their full crop of 2023 rookies. A nagging hamstring issue has kept No. 9 pick Taylor Hendricks on the sidelines for the entirety of the NBA Summer League so far. He is making progress, though, and just seems to be having some bad luck. But Brice Sensabaugh's absence is more concerning.

The Ohio State product is one of the best catch-and-shoot players in his draft class, but being forced to undergo knee surgery severely damaged his stock. Sensabaugh stayed on the board until nearly the end of the first round before Utah scooped him up. The team knows patience is needed during this recovery process, but the 19-year-old was expected to be ready to go in Las Vegas.

It is looking increasingly more likely that Sensabaugh will not suit up at all in Summer League play this year. Much like George, the former Mr. Basketball of Florida is a work-in-progress. Only one of them has been able to start working out the kinks immediately, however. The longer Brice Sensabaugh stays off the court, the more difficult it will be to get him up-to-speed for NBA action.

Jazz heading in right direction

The Jazz are in no hurry, and a 40 percent 3-point shooter in college is usually worth waiting on. Fans should be delighted to hear that he is participating in on-court drills. Sensabaugh has a few more days to get his knee right and give everyone a glimpse of his offensive skill set.

Utah must exercise patience, not just with its rookies, but for the entire squad. Balancing out a stacked frontcourt while effectively mixing and matching in the backcourt can allow the Jazz to once again defy expectations.

Danny Ainge is not immune to mistakes, but he always has a plan cooking. It remains to be seen what inspiration he draws from 2023 NBA Summer League.