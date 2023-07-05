Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh's NBA debut will have to wait a little bit longer, as the 2023 first-round picks have officially been ruled out for Wednesday's Salt Lake City Summer League game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hendricks is listed as out with a hamstring injury, while Sensabaugh is listed out with a knee injury.

As it will be held on the Jazz's home turf, their fans are sure to be out in full force regardless. However, there's no doubt that they wanted to get a close look Hendricks and Sensabaugh.

A potential starter, Hendricks is a stretch-big whose 3-point prowess and helpside shot-blocking make him an ideal fit in-between Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler on both ends of the court. Although the Jazz acquired a notable frontcourt piece from the Atlanta Hawks in John Collins, Hendricks and his 39.4 percent mark from deep last season should be a big part of the Jazz's future.

Sensabaugh is the more capable scorer of the two, although defensive concerns led to him being drafted 28th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, whereas Hendricks was the ninth overall pick. Just 19-years-old, Sensabaugh put up 16.3 points per game for the Ohio State Buckeyes last season while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from 3-point range.

Ultimately, Sensabaugh — a true small forward at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds — could end up being a valuable rotation piece for the Jazz. He'll have to beat out players like Simone Fontecchio and Talen Horton-Tucker to do so but there's no reason to believe that he can't.