The backcourt doesn’t have a logjam but without clearly defined roles for their guards next season, the Utah Jazz could run into a bit of a conundrum.

It’s a good thing that the Jazz have so many players of starting at guard for them. It’s even better that despite some overlap in skillset, their play styles are all largely different.

Nonetheless, structure is necessary for young teams and, after seeing what his team could do during the 2022-23 season, Jazz head coach Will Hardy should have a better idea of what his players are capable of and how to maximize their fit.

Straightening out the perimeter rotation is the biggest need the Jazz must address in the 2023 offseason.

The Point Guards

At point guard, Utah appears to be choosing between Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Kris Dunn.

Sexton, who entered the starting lineup after the Mike Conley trade, played well until aggravating a hamstring injury that’s limited him throughout the season. A high-level slasher with a growing in-between game, the biggest stride Sexton made this season was as a passer, with both his court vision and passing repertoire opening up. Defensively, Sexton has become more reliable on-ball and off-ball.

Horton-Tucker primarily received his opportunity after Jordan Clarkson’s injury, using his size and off-kilter pace to throw defenses off-balance. However, while THT offensive style has allowed him to have some excellent games, it doesn’t always work with him relatively limited athletically. Defensively, Horton-Tucker is a mixed bag as well, but when he moves his feet well he’s able to use his barrel-chested frame to force scorers into tough shots.

Dunn also received the bulk of his playing time after injury, though it would be Sexton’s. Lanky and athletic, Dunn plays a traditional point guard role that sees him focused on setting up his teammates more than looking for his own shot. However, Dunn has shown himself to be a strong slasher and a much-improved shooter as well. Defensively, Dunn has always stood out.

Although the temptation here would be to immediately assess the best option for starting lead guard, the Jazz probably should take a different approach.

The Shooting Guards

At shooting guard, the Jazz may be choosing between Clarkson and Ochai Agbaji.

Clarkson is a veteran playmaker than can get into the teeth of the defense seemingly at will. The problem is that his matchups often seem to be doing the same thing when he guards them.

Agbaji, a rookie, has been making plays on both ends of the floor but has largely stood out on offense. In fact, his 36.4 percent shooting from deep is the ninth-highest mark in the 2022 class among players with at least 500 minutes played this season. He’s outscored another five players on that list.

The Starters

The solution — looking at the strengths and weaknesses of these players — seems to be to have Dunn starting at point guard, with Sexton starting at shooting guard.

On offense, Dunn should be responsible for controlling the offense while Sexton uses his engine to carry the backcourt scoring. Defensively, Dunn and Sexton may simply matchup with the player they’re most comfortable with guarding. On both ends, the aggressiveness and physicality of the backcourt duo will not only wear out a team’s stamina but could also see them making a living at the foul line.

The Second Unit

Due his streakiness beyond the arc and unreliable defense, Clarkson should come off the bench, attacking second unit defenses and making it difficult for opposing stars to get any rest.

Agbaji, though more consistent in both areas, will as well. Bringing him off the bench with Clarkson balances the second unit backcourt’s defense by keeping at least one strong defender on the court. It also balances the starting lineup, as Jazz head coach Will Hardy could comfortably transition from Dunn to Agbaji, making him the first sub off of the bench.

Not to be forgotten is THT, whose physique and play style may allow him to thrive in the second unit behind starting forward Lauri Markkanen.

To be fair though, with both Clarkson and Horton-Tucker potentially leaving as free agents this offseason, the question might just answer itself.