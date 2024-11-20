The Utah Jazz's 124-118 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Cup play has fans talking about a specific play between superstar LeBron James and Jazz guard Collin Sexton. Dalton Knech scored 18 third-quarter points, connecting on 9-of-12 threes en route to a career-high 37 points as the Lakers rookie caught fire in the second half. But fans on social media still weren't happy with Sexton's flop attempt against James in the first quarter.

Unfortunately for Sexton, replays don't lie and are often plastered across social media platforms, which was the case on Wednesday following the Lakers' win. Sexton's flop attempt was posted to Instagram.

It didn't take long for the aforementioned clip to make its rounds from Instagram to X, formerly Twitter, with fans' comical reactions to Sexton's attempt to draw an offensive foul on James.

“Craziest flop I've ever seen,” one fan headlined the video clip, to which another fan replied, “That might be the worst flop I've ever seen.”

“Bron used to do that all the time back in the day lol,” another fan said, to which someone responded, “Back in the day?? Dude does it on a nightly basis.”

As for Knecht's historic night, his nine threes tied Keyonte George, Yogi Ferrell and Rodrigue Beaubois for the NBA record for most threes in a single game by a rookie. After the game, Jazz head coach Will Hardy talked about Knecht's big night, per The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen.

“In the second half, it seemed like everybody in the gym knew that Dalton Knecht was going to shoot the next shot, with the exception of a few people,” Hard said. “The problem was that those few people were on our team.”

Jazz (3-11) fall to bottom of Western Conference standings

In beating the Collin Sexton and the Utah Jazz 124-118, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers captured their sixth consecutive win. They're now 10-4, third place in the Western Conference. The Lakers' NBA Cup victory over the Jazz dropped Utah to 3-11, trailing the Portland Trail Blazers, 6-8, by half a game at the bottom of the standings.

Lauri Markkanen scored a team-high 25 points on 9-of-16 attempts, including three threes. Sexton finished with 19 points and four assists, Keyonte George added 18 points and six assists, and John Collins chipped in 18 points, and eight rebounds.

The Jazz will look to bounce back against the Spurs on Thursday.