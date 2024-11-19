ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA continues with the NBA Cup tournament on Tuesday and we take a look at a matchup between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Lakers prediction and pick.

As the NBA Cup continues, the Los Angeles Lakers (9-4) host the struggling Utah Jazz (3-10) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night. The Lakers, riding a five-game winning streak, look to capitalize on their home-court advantage where they've won six straight. LeBron James and Anthony Davis continue to lead the charge, with Davis averaging an impressive 31.1 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. The Jazz, on the other hand, are searching for consistency and will rely heavily on John Collins and Keyonte George to provide offensive spark. Utah's defense will have its hands full containing the Lakers' potent offense, which ranks seventh in the league at 116.8 points per game as the Jazz and Lakers battle it out as the NBA Cup continues.

Here are the Jazz-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Lakers NBA Odds

Utah Jazz: +10.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +410

Los Angeles Lakers: -10.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -520

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs Lakers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, NBA League Pass

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

While the Los Angeles Lakers enter Tuesday's matchup as heavy favorites against the Utah Jazz, there are compelling reasons to believe the Jazz could pull off an upset at Crypto.com Arena. Despite their recent struggles, including a 116-105 loss to the LA Clippers, the Jazz have shown flashes of potential that could spell trouble for the Lakers.

Utah's offensive firepower, led by the sharpshooting Lauri Markkanen and John Collins, has the ability to catch fire at any moment. Markkanen, projected to score 25 points with 8 rebounds, has the versatility to stretch the floor and create mismatches against the Lakers' frontcourt. Additionally, the Jazz's bench depth, featuring players like Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and Keyonte George, could provide a crucial spark against a Lakers team that may be showing signs of fatigue from their recent winning streak. The Jazz's ability to push the pace and capitalize on transition opportunities could exploit any defensive lapses from the Lakers, who might be caught off guard by Utah's urgency to snap their losing skid. If the Jazz can control the tempo, limit turnovers, and find their rhythm from beyond the arc, they have a legitimate shot at stunning the Lakers and silencing the Crypto.com Arena crowd.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Lakers are poised to extend their impressive winning streak when they face the struggling Utah Jazz on Tuesday night in a crucial NBA Cup matchup. With a formidable 9-4 record and riding a five-game winning streak, the Lakers enter this contest as heavy favorites, boasting a -10.5 point spread that reflects their dominance on both ends of the court.

The Lakers' offensive firepower, averaging a robust 116.8 points per game, is set to overwhelm a Jazz defense that has been hemorrhaging 118.5 points nightly. This stark contrast in defensive efficiency will likely be the deciding factor, as the Lakers' star-studded lineup, led by LeBron James, continues to fire on all cylinders. Moreover, the potential absence of Rui Hachimura due to an ankle injury has unexpectedly bolstered the Lakers' depth, with rookies Dalton Knecht and Max Christie stepping up admirably. Knecht, in particular, has been a revelation, averaging an impressive 20.0 points per game on 81 percent true shooting in his last three outings. This unexpected boost to the Lakers' bench strength, combined with their home-court advantage at Crypto.com Arena, where they've won six consecutive games, makes them a formidable opponent that the Jazz will struggle to contain.

Final Jazz-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Lakers, led by the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are poised to dominate the Jazz in their upcoming matchup. While the Jazz have shown flashes of brilliance, their inconsistency and defensive vulnerabilities make them a prime target for a Lakers team that's firing on all cylinders. LeBron's court vision and scoring ability, combined with Davis' rim protection and offensive versatility, give the Lakers a significant advantage. The Jazz, on the other hand, lack a consistent scoring threat and struggle to contain elite offensive players. With the Lakers' superior talent and momentum, it's difficult to envision a scenario where the Jazz can keep the game close. Expect a dominant performance from Los Angeles, as they easily cover the 10.5-point spread and secure a decisive victory.

Final Jazz-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -10.5 (-112), Under 230.5 (-110)