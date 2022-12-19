By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Utah Jazz featured sky high potential with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell leading the charge. Although the Jazz made a number of postseason appearances with the duo at the helm, Utah never brought home a championship during their tenure with the team. Mitchell, who’s now with the Cleveland Cavaliers, recently got brutally honest on his relationship with Gobert following both players’ Jazz departures, per Andscape.

“Honestly, basketball just didn’t work. We live in such a world where it has to be really negative. Basketball just didn’t work. We didn’t see eye to eye. We wanted to both win, but we wanted to do it two different ways. It didn’t work. But as far as him and I go as people, I don’t hate him, and he doesn’t hate me. I wouldn’t say we’re the best of friends, but we’re not at the point where it’s like, I can’t stand him.”

Donovan Mitchell understands that everyone is not going to become best friends. But he later added that he wishes Gobert, who’s now in Minnesota with the Timberwolves, the best moving forward.

Gobert previously discussed facing Mitchell for the first time back in November since their respective trades.

“I’ve been watching him, and I’m happy for him. He’s playing very well. It’s going to be weird, for sure, because we spent five years together, but it’s going to be fun,” Gobert said.

Donovan Mitchell is enjoying an All-Star caliber campaign with the Cavaliers. Meanwhile, Gobert is still regarded as one of the most imposing defensive presences in the game. It will be intriguing to see how their post-Jazz careers ultimately pan out.