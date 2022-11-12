Published November 12, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

When the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the main storyline is going to be Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell’s reunion. After all, it is the first time they are playing against each other since the Utah Jazz traded them during the offseason.

After leading the Jazz together for five years, they now find themselves on opposite sides of the court. Gobert, for his part, admitted that their meeting will be “weird” since everything is new to them after being on the same side and winning a lot throughout the years. He also reflected on their time together and how close they were to really making it to the promised land, despite all the negative narratives about them.

“I’ve been watching him, and I’m happy for him. He’s playing very well. It’s going to be weird, for sure, because we spent five years together, but it’s going to be fun,” Gobert shared, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“We talked a little bit when the trades happened. I always wish him the best, and I’m sure he does for me. Regardless of all the noise there has been around us, we were still pretty good. We were pretty good in Utah. Maybe not as [holds his hand high] … We were close to getting past that, getting to The Finals. When you look back, you realize how hard it is to win in this league. You realize that having the best record, having the best winning percentage over four years, is not easy to do.”

It is clear that both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are moving on, though their starts to the 2022-23 season couldn’t have been more different.

While Gobert and his Timberwolves are struggling, Mitchell and the Cavs are off to a hot start–with the explosive guard even having an MVP year himself.

It will definitely be interesting to see how Gobert and Mitchell’s match-up will go, though it is worth noting that both teams are recently on a three-game skid and could really use a win now.