The Utah Jazz haven't gotten particularly close to NBA championship contention since Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dropped them off in consecutive NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998. The final game of the latter of those two series featured arguably the most iconic play of Jordan's career, in which the now Hall-of-Famer *created space* against Jazz defender Bryon Russell and knocked down a clutch midrange jumper to put the Bulls ahead.

They would go on to win the game and the championship, Jordan's sixth of his career, when Utah couldn't convert a desperation three-point attempt on the ensuing possession.

It appears that 25 years later, the Jazz have not learned how to let go of the past, as it was recently unearthed that the WiFi network for their home arena, the Delta Center, is called “JordanPushedOff.”

Whether or not Michael Jordan did or did not push off on Bryon Russell is one of the most famous, or infamous depending on who you ask, debates in all of NBA history. It's probably safe to assume that if Russell was on offense and Jordan was on defense, an offensive foul would have been called.

However, being the best player of your generation and the NBA's godsend marketing tool wins you certain favors from time to time, and it's hard to imagine any NBA official wanting to be known as the guy who called an offensive foul on Michael Jordan in the closing seconds of an NBA Finals game.

Or maybe it simply wasn't an offensive foul.