Utah Jazz big man John Collins was forced to exit his team's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night due to a head injury cause by an explosive Anthony Edwards dunk:
ANTHONY EDWARDS WITH THE DUNK
Collins, who attempted to contest the Edwards slam, was being evaluated for a concussion, according to the Jazz.
He ultimately was ruled out with a head contusion, but not a concussion, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Collins was visibly shaken up after attempting to contest an Anthony Edwards' dunk-of-the-year submission. His next opportunity to take the court comes Wednesday versus Oklahoma City, but his status for the remainder of the week could be up in the air. In his stead, Walker Kessler is likely due for more minutes, while Luka Samanic could re-enter the rotation and the versatility of Taylor Hendricks may be leaned on.
Collins recently made news when, in the final moments of the Jazz's 119-117 loss to the Chicago Bulls, a scuffle broke out after Collin Sexton intentionally fouled DeMar DeRozan. Bulls forward Torrey Craig, who wasn't on the active roster, jawed at Sexton, and Sexton is not exactly someone who backs down.
Things got heated to the point where the Jazz big man thought it was necessary for him to intervene. However, that only escalated the tension after Bulls assistant coach Chris Fleming appeared to shove Collins, an act which he took exception to.
Afterward, Collins explained his side of the story.
“Collin and T-Craig got into a little [scuffle], they're talking. Ran over, I’m standing there and the coach comes over and just shoves me for no reason. Y’all can go watch the film,” said the Jazz forward. “I just protected myself. Literally just standing there and dude just puts a forearm on my chest and pushing me back. He needs more self-control.”
The Jazz next take on the Thunder on Wednesday night.