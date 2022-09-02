Utah Jazz stud Jordan Clarkson woke up to some shocking news after he learned that now-ex-teammate Donovan Mitchell has been traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Clarkson took to Twitter to share his immediate reaction to this major development, and it probably sums up how the entire city of Utah is feeling right now.

Clarkson added a hilarious GIF to accompany his three-word reaction to the Mitchell blockbuster trade:

For context, Clarkson was recently in his home nation of The Philippines repping his national team in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. He’s either still in the South East Asian country (which has an opposite time zone from the United States) or he could be back in the U.S. nursing a major case of jetlag. Either way, Clarkson was left in a state of shock the moment he woke up to the news that he’s now no longer teammates with Donovan Mitchell.

Then again, Clarkson shouldn’t be all that surprised. It’s no secret that the Jazz have been shopping their All-Star shooting guard around for months now. This trade has been a long time coming, and perhaps the most unexpected element about it is how it was the Cavs who ended up swooping in on Mitchell despite teams such as the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat previously seen as the favorites to land the 25-year-old.

For Clarkson, though, he and the rest of the Jazz are now facing the prospect of a full rebuild. This is the harsh reality they’re all facing now, and it will definitely require some getting used to.