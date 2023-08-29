Tuesday was a special day for two Utah Jazz players, as Jordan Clarkson and Simone Fontecchio played against each other during a group stage game in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila. Clarkson, playing for the Philippines, took on Fontecchio and Italy, with Gli Azzurri winning the clash, 90-83.

At the conclusion of the contest, Clarkson and Fontecchio met in the middle of the court and hugged, a touching sight, especially for Jazz fans who are also following the World Cup.

All love between Jazz teammates Jordan Clarkson and Simone Fontecchio after the Philippines vs. Italy #FIBAWC matchup in Manila ❤pic.twitter.com/qKpv86tKoG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 29, 2023

Fontecchio led Italy with 18 points on 5-for-17 shooting from the field while also grabbing six rebounds. Clarkson had a more productive outing, albeit in a losing effort, as he came away with 23 points on 8-for-20 shooting from the floor and added seven rebounds, six assists, and a steal. Between the two Jazz stars, only Fontecchio is headed to the next round, with Italy finishing second in Group A with a 2-1 record. Clarkson and the Philippines, on the other hand, went winless in three games.

Clarkson averaged 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists for the Jazz in the 2022-23 NBA season. Fontecchio was not as productive but he's got talent nonetheless. He generated 6.3 per contest for Utah in the last campaign.

But Clarkson and Fontecchio are not the only Jazz players seeing action in the Pacific. Walker Kessler is also in Manila with Team USA, while Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk are helping Finland and Canada respectively. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is now with the Minnesota Timberwolves and playing for Canada, played with Clarkson and Fontecchio in the 2022-23 campaign in Salt Lake City.