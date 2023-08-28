We're back with another prediction and pick for continuing action from the 2023 FIBA World Cup. This next game takes place in Group A and will feature Philippines (0-2) taking on Italy (1-1) in a crucial final game of group play. Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our Philippines-Italy prediction and pick.

Philippines comes into this contest following a 70-80 loss to Angola in their last game. At 0-2, they're the only winless team in Group A, but still have a chance if they can grab a win here. They shot a solid percentage from the field in their last game and hope that they can carry it over into this one as underdogs once again.

Italy comes into their final game fresh off a five-point loss to Dominican Republic. They were the slight favorites in that game and failed to stop the late surge from DR. If they can win this game, they'll guarantee themselves a spot in the next round as the only other team in the group with two wins.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Philippines-Italy Odds

Philippines: +13.5 (-111)

Italy: -13.5 (-115)

Over: 166.5 (-111)

Under: 166.5 (-115)

How to Watch Philippines vs. Italy

Stream: ESPN+, Courtside 1891

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

Why Philippines Will Cover The Spread

Philippines had some lofty expectations coming into this tournament as one of the host countries, but they haven't been able to contend with some of the hard-nosed talent in their group. Their star Jordan Clarkson notched 21 points last game and has been their leading scorer thus far, but he was the only player in double-digits in their loss to Angola. They'll have to find other options in the scoring if they want to have a chance against Italy.

The Philippines should take this game very seriously as they have a chance to hand Italy their second loss. If Angola were to lose to the Dominican Republic, this would mean that three teams would share a 1-2 record in Group A. Look for them to push the ball from the opening whistle as they try to attack the porous defense of Italy.

Why Italy Will Cover The Spread

Italy has a chance to eliminate Philippines from contention and effectively lock in the final two spots in Group A alongside the Dominican Republic. They could've used a win in their last game, but the close performance was promising for their chances heading into this one. They're the better team overall and are the sizable favorites on the betting line. Look for them the spread the ball around and try to get their shooters going from behind the arc.

It'll be interesting to see if the defense of Italy improves after two pedestrian performances thus far. With Jordan Clarkson being the clear scoring option for the Philippines, Italy should look to double-team and trap him on the perimeter. From there, they have enough length on the defensive side to disrupt any offense without Clarkson in the mix. They control their own destiny in this one so expect to see the best version of Italy come out on Tuesday.

Final Philippines-Italy Prediction & Pick

This will be an exciting game and if we known Jordan Clarkson, he'll be putting the team on his back to given Philippines has a chance at forcing a tie-break. It may not be enough in the end, however, as the Italians have done a good job of spreading the ball around and finding consistent scoring options. This should be a tough defensive game with both teams playing hard, so let's side with the under as Italy cruises to a win here.

Final Philippines-Italy Prediction & Pick: UNDER 166.5 (-115)