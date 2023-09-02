Jordan Clarkson, ladies and gentlemen. The Utah Jazz star suited up for the Philippines in the FIBA World Cup. After losing their first four games, Clarkson and co. found themselves in a deadlock against China in their final game. A loss would completely end the country's chances at the Olympics.

That's when Clarkson decided enough was enough. In just four minutes, the Jazz sixth man dropped 20 points against China. It was a masterful display from the Filipino-American guard, who just kept finding the bottom of the rim no matter what shot he took. Clarkson's heroics pushed the Philippines past China, keeping their hopes for the Olympics alive. (video from ClutchPoints via FIBA)

Jordan Clarkson explodes late in the 3rd quarter with 20 points and 5-CONSECUTIVE buckets from downtown in less than 4 mins vs. China at the #FIBAWC 🤯♨pic.twitter.com/QpeC0nGRm3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 2, 2023

Clarkson's hot shooting sparked a lot of reactions from fans online. Josh Hart, a former teammate of Clarkson with the Los Angeles Lakers, had this reaction to the Jazz star's dominant quarter:

Other fans chimed in with their reaction to Clarkson going HAM against China.

Jordan Clarkson right now pic.twitter.com/DUSQxY0eJq — Uncle Shay BR 🇧🇷 🟣🟡 (0,3%) (@UncleShayBr) September 2, 2023

THAT TINY 5’3 FUCKER JOSE RIZAL HAS NEVER SCORED 34 POINTS IN THE WORLD CUP. JORDAN CLARKSON IS MY NATIONAL HERO. pic.twitter.com/hYbKYPFTCK — Ryan Alba (@_alba__) September 2, 2023

Jordan Clarkson might never have to pay for a beer in the Philippines for the rest of his life again. Lmao. — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) September 2, 2023

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha that man is unconscious right now — Nikko Ramos (@NikkoRMS) September 2, 2023

Jordan Clarkson ended the game with 34 huge points, sealing the victory for Philippines. The win effectively secured the country a spot in the Olympic Qualifying Tournaments to be held next year. Under the FIBA World Cup rules, the four lowest-ranked teams after the classification phase will not be given a spot in the OQTs. The Jazz star kept the Philippines' chances of returning to the Olympics alive.

Jordan Clarkson is just one of the many Jazz players that represented their country in the FIBA World Cup. Walker Kessler (USA), Simone Fontecchio (Italy), Lauri Markkanen (Finland), and Kelly Olynyk (Canada) are all participating in the tournament as well. The experience that these four players had in this tournament will surely help their chances next season.