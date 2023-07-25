After days and probably weeks of speculations, Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson has reaffirmed his commitment to the Philippine team for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Al Panlilio, the president of the Philippines' national basketball federation, called Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas locally, announced on Tuesday (Philippine Time) that the six-foot-five shooting guard is committing to the national team, locally known as Gilas Pilipinas, for the FIBA Basketball World Cup that the Philippines is co-hosting with Japan and Indonesia.

“Just this morning [after] a lot of work from Butch [Antonio] and coach Chot [Reyes], Jordan Clarkson has committed to play for the team,” Panlilio announced during the pep rally for the Philippines' men's and women's basketball teams. Antonio is the men's team's general manager, while Reyes is the head coach.

While National Basketball Association players could be cleared to join their national teams by July 28 at the soonest, Panlilio bared that Clarkson won't be joining the Philippines' practices immediately.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Jordan is coming in, I believe, on Aug. 6,” Panlilio further said. That would mean Jordan will not be in the Philippines' team that will play Lebanon, Iran, and Senegal at the start of August in a series of tune-up friendlies in Guangdong, China. However, Panlilio assured, “He has committed and he will be part of this effort to bring glory to Philippine basketball.”

The Philippines, though, would be pressed for time to employ the system the team plans to run for the FIBA Basketball World Cup to Clarkson.

Reyes previously said that he wants all the members of the national team pool to be in practice by Tuesday, but he clarified on Monday when they held practice at the Meralco Gym in Pasig that it was not “a hard and fast deadline.”