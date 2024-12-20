The Utah Jazz may not be one of the best teams in the NBA this season, but on Thursday, during their game against the Detroit Pistons, young guard Keyonte George gave them something to cheer about with a huge poster dunk on Pistons' center Jalen Duren.

Keyonte George's poster dunk on Jalen Duren caused him to go viral on social media in what is sure to be a highlight for the second-year player this season. The dunk occurred late in the second quarter of the Jazz's game against the Pistons. George had a head of steam attacking downhill and just rose at the rim as Duren came over to contest the attempt.

Duren is one of the better young centers in the NBA and a good defender overall, but sometimes those things happen, it comes with the territory of being a rim protector.

It certainly is a welcome sign, though, for the Jazz to see George, who is considered a key piece of their young core, to display such athleticism like that. The No. 16 overall pick by the Jazz in the 2023 NBA Draft, George has switched from being mostly a shooting guard in college to transitioning to more of a point guard in the NBA.

George began his NBA career coming off the bench for the Jazz but ultimately found himself in the starting lineup by the season's end. This year, he was a starter from the get-go. He's appeared in 24 games for the Jazz at a little over 31 minutes per game.

The former Baylor standout has been averaging 15.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists with splits of 39 percent shooting from the field, 33.5 percent shooting from the three-point line, and 80.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line. George's shooting percentages are a work in progress.

George is part of a young core for the Jazz that also includes fellow 2023 draft picks Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh.