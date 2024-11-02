The Utah Jazz visit the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. Lauri Markkanen appeared on the Jazz injury report initially as doubtful with a back injury. Markkanen had missed the Jazz’s last game against the San Antonio Spurs due to said back injury.

But at Jazz shootaround in the afternoon ahead of their game against Denver, Lauri Markkanen was officially ruled out due to the back injury, as per Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune. Here’s everything we know about Markkanen’s recent injury and his current playing status.

Lauri Markkanen’s injury status for the Jazz

Lauri Markkanen first suffered the back injury against the Sacramento Kings and was forced to leave the game early. He did not return after halftime due to back spasms. This will be the second consecutive game that the Jazz big man will miss due to the back injury.

The Jazz are searching for their first win of the 2024-25 season after starting the year 0-5. It will be a tough task for them going into Denver without their best player.

He found himself in trade rumors over the summer but nothing ever materialized and nothing seemed concrete. Late in the offseason, Markkanen signed a multi-year contract extension with the Jazz.

Through the Jazz’s first four games of the season, Markkanen had been averaging 18.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists with splits of 38.5 percent shooting from the field, 45 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

A one-time All-Star, Markkanen is a player that has and will draw plenty of interest should the Jazz ever indicate that they would be willing to trade him.

Markkanen isn’t the only injury the Jazz are dealing with though. Second-year forward Taylor Hendricks suffered a gruesome leg injury and will miss the entirety of the season. Jordan Clarkson is dealing with a heel injury and will be reevaluated in one week. Both Collin Sexton and Keyonte George are dealing with minor injuries that aren’t expected to keep them out of the lineup. Rookie first round pick Isaiah Collier has been out with a hamstring injury.