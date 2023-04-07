A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

While most players will be off to a vacation in the offseason, Lauri Markkanen will be busy learning how to defend Finland. The Utah Jazz marksman will be serving a mandatory service for the Finnish military after the end of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Once Twitter citizens heard of the news of Lauri Markkanen joining the military, there was no way not to expect hilarious reactions to it overflowing the timeline.

“Bro bouta take on Russia on his own,” Per Sources quipped.

Meanwhile, Twitter user has a question: “Finland has a military? They guarding penguins or something?”

“Bro has to do a quick side quest,” said @trvorXX.

Others joked about Lauri Markannen being a large target for the enemy.

“He’s a massive target. His career was good while at lasted. RIP,” commented @jakeviousmingo.

Someone imagined Lauri Markkanen having a futile attempt at hiding on the battlefield.

7 foot Lauri Markkanen trying to hide from the enemy: pic.twitter.com/GkZwfOP8c1 — Carlton Banks’ Burner (@cbanksburner) April 6, 2023

It doesn’t appear that the 25-year-old Lauri Markkanen is going to be dropped in the middle of the warzone. A major task in the Defence Forces’ Sports School is to “train reconnaissance squads for emergency and wartime conditions,” per the Finnish Federation (h/t Ramona Shelburne of ESPN).

Markannen also sounded sort of thrilled over this looming act of patriotism.

“Of course I’d rather be working out like I normally do, but I’ve heard they do a good job of combining the two. You’re able to do your job working as an athlete and your basic training at the same time,” Markkanen said, still via Shelburne.