Patrick Beverley’s true feelings on status with Jazz amid Donovan Mitchell trade rumors

Patrick Beverley is still unsure of what the future holds for him amid the Donovan Mitchell trade rumors; however if you’re going to ask him, it looks like he wants to stay with the Utah Jazz and compete alongside Mitchell.

During his annual camp for kids in Houston, Beverley opened up about his status with the Jazz as the team deals with the Mitchell issue. After trading Rudy Gobert, Utah expressed their interest in moving Mitchell for the right price in an attempt to enter a full rebuild.

If the Jazz do end up trading Mitchell, though, the other pieces of the team could be moved as well with Utah expected to go younger. That means Beverley could be on his way out again before he even plays a game for the Salt Lake City franchise.

While he understands it’s a business, the veteran guard is holding out hope that Mitchell stays and they get to try out the roster they currently have.

“We’ll see what happens in the next couple of weeks. We’ll see when the dust clears. Hopefully Donovan Mitchell stays and the team is competitive. If that’s the case, we’re very excited,” Beverley explained.

For what it’s worth, it doesn’t look like a Donovan Mitchell trade is coming soon. While the New York Knicks are said to be interested, they don’t want to overpay for the explosive guard and more than willing to wait it out.

As for the Jazz, they would only to move Mitchell for a significant return, similar or better from the one they get from the Minnesota Timberwolves for Gobert. If they don’t get that offer, it’s possible they keep Mitchell and see if they can build around him.

There are still a lot of uncertainties about the Jazz roster, but fans can only be patient until the first domino falls.