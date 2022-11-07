One player that has generated considerable hype over the past few years without having done much on the court is Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker. Back when Horton-Tucker was with the Los Angeles Lakers, the 46th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft drew rave evaluations from scouts and fans alike for possessing immense ballhandling and defensive potential. Alas, Horton-Tucker failed to emerge as the piece the Lakers sorely needed last season, and the Lakers ended up shipping him in a package for Patrick Beverley only a year into the three-year, $30.8 million deal he signed.

But if the surprising early-season performances of the 2022-23 iteration of the Jazz are any indication, then perhaps THT has landed in the best spot imaginable for him to hone his craft.

During the first quarter of the Jazz’ Sunday night clash against the Los Angeles Clippers, Talen Horton-Tucker had Marcus Morris switched onto him after a Rudy Gay dribble handoff. After sizing up the Clippers’ 6’8 forward, THT appeared to be on his way to the rim with a left-hand power dribble, only to stop on a dime and step back beyond the arc with a nasty crossover between his legs.

Morris had absolutely no chance to keep up with THT the moment he turned his back in an attempt not to get blown by to the hoop.

Per ClutchPoints Twitter:

THT had Marcus Morris spinning in circles 🥶 pic.twitter.com/V5gIsntn8e — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 7, 2022

It’s a good thing that Horton-Tucker ended up making the shot to finish the highlight, what with him being a career 27 percent shooter from downtown. The goal of basketball is to put the ball through the hoop, and a move like that, while certified filthy with or without the made basket, would have been all for naught had he not sunk the triple.

Jazz fans will hope that this move jolts Talen Horton-Tucker wide awake, as his struggles with shooting the ball with the Lakers has carried over to his stint thus far in Salt Lake City. Despite carving a role in the Jazz rotation during their 7-3 start, THT has averaged only 7 points per game on 40.6 percent shooting from the field and 20.7 percent shooting from deep. But with the Jazz still winning despite his less-than-stellar performances, then anything THT gives the team is just gravy.

At the time of writing, the Jazz are locked in a tight 85-84 contest with the Clippers on the road at Crypto.com Arena at the end of three quarters. Horton-Tucker has pitched in five points and two rebounds in eight minutes of action, while Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen continue to lead the charge for the surging Jazz.