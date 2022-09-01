Jazz’s monster draft pick haul through 2029 after trading Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz are officially beginning to tank. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are now both gone — being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively — and other veterans like Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gay can’t be too far behind.

Danny Ainge now gets to work with a ton of draft picks again. He landed three new picks in the Mitchell trade and four from the Gobert deal, as well as one in a trade that sent Royce O’Neale to the Brooklyn Nets. Their new draft capital will give them a ton of flexibility as they build a young core that could potentially be highlighted by Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson.

Cleveland is sending its three unprotected picks to Utah in 2025, 2027 and 2029 and picks swaps in 2026 and 2028, sources tell ESPN. Along with the Rudy Gobert trade with Minnesota, Utah has gathered 13 unprotected or lightly protected picks through 2029. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 1, 2022

After losing in the first round of the playoffs, the Jazz decided to tear it down and rebuild. They have done just that by trading two All-Stars and appearing willing to trade away any veterans they have. Although they do not have a first-round pick for the 2024 draft at the moment (due to a trade where they sent their pick in the Derrick Favors salary-dump trade), they could easily acquire one since they have so many extra selections.

Utah maintained that rebuilding around Mitchell was a possibility after dealing away Gobert. After seeing tons of teams make offers for him, most notably the New York Knicks, the Jazz ultimately decided to trade him and lean as hard as it can into tanking for the foreseeable future.

The Jazz have already traded one of the veterans they got in the Gobert trade (Patrick Beverley) and could send out Malik Beasley as well. Utah should be one of the worst teams in the league as it showcases young players like newly acquired Collin Sexton, Udoka Azubuike, Talen Horton-Tucker and rookies Walker Kessler and Ochai Agbaji.