The Utah Jazz are in the midst of a full blown rebuild and will now be looking ahead to the 2023 NBA Draft in order to continue laying the foundation for the future. As of right now, it looks like they already have the cornerstones of their franchise for years to come. Lauri Markkanen broke out in a huge way in the 2022-2023 season, and guys like Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler are sure to be mainstays. There are plenty of prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft that the Jazz could look to add to this main core, although they have plenty of capital to choose from. The trade of Donovan Mitchell last season netted them quite the haul of assets, and Danny Ainge seems to be building something similar to what he did with the Boston Celtics. Still, the No. 16 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft will be important for the Jazz, and there are two players in particular that could be sneaky targets: Cason Wallace and Kris Murray.

For now, it looks like the Jazz should build around Lauri Markkanen. Markkanen won the Most Improved Player award for the 2022-2023 NBA Season, and showed that he can be a multi-versatile scorer from all three levels. When he was drafted by the Chicago Bulls many believed Markkanen could blossom into a superstar, but it wasn't until last season that his confidence skyrocketed. He had multiple 40-point outings, and throughout the year hit clutch buckets in late game situations for the Jazz. For years to come it looks like Lauri Markkanen is going to be the guy in Utah, so the Jazz just need to focus on putting in the pieces around him. They can start with the No. 16 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and potentially decide upon either Cason Wallace or Kris Murray.

Kris Murray, F, Iowa

Kris Murray was the leading scorer for the Iowa Hawkeyes last season at just around 20 points per game. He also averaged around seven rebounds per contest, pacing the Hawkeyes in that category as well. He will be coming into the NBA with great size and length, as well as being a proficient shooter from beyond the arc. Overall, he has all of the intangibles to turn into a very solid NBA player and would be a perfect fit on the Utah Jazz. Murray would be able to space the floor and help give the Jazz a very big, and athletic lineup that would already be anchored by Markkanen and Kessler. If Murray is available at No. 16, the Jazz would be prudent to give him a look in the 2023 NBA Draft.

One thing that is great about Murray is that he looks to be NBA ready as a rookie. This would be huge for speeding up the rebuilding process for the Jazz, and he would slot in at a position that the Jazz don't really have filled. Alongside Markkanen and Kessler, the Jazz would have a huge lineup that are all capable of getting their own bucket. Murray also demonstrated keen leadership abilities at Iowa and the ability to do whatever the team needs, something a young, up-and-coming team like the Jazz need. While there are many players for the Jazz to target in the 2023 NBA Draft, Kris Murray would certainly be a sneaky good pick.

Cason Wallace, G, Kentucky

The Utah Jazz are looking like they are going to lose guard Jordan Clarkson to NBA free agency this summer. This will be a big loss, as the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year is coming off of a career high 20.8 points per game in the 2022-2023 season. Clarkson did not only fill a primary scoring role for the Jazz, but he is known to be a high-energy spark that can make plays on both ends of the floor. Losing him as a veteran presence in the locker room will not be ideal, and the Jazz would be wise to find a replacement as soon as they can. Fortunately, Cason Wallace projects as the perfect opportunity for replacement at the No. 16 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Cason Wallace was arguably the best defender at the guard position in college basketball last season, and he was so at just 19-years-old. He was also a solide scorer and shot 34.6% from 3-point range, demonstrating he has the foundation to turn into a good long ball shooter. However, the key asset that makes him desirable for the Jazz is his high energy and motor, a perfect replacement for losing Jordan Clarkson. At 19-years-old, Wallace could come in and immediately be a game changer and blend symbiotically into the youthful culture in Utah. As the No. 16 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft approaches, the Jazz should take a look at Cason Wallace.