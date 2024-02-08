The Utah Jazz visit the Phoenix Suns as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Jazz are .500 on the season after winning their last two games. They have played the Suns three times this season, and they have lost all three games. In those games, Lauri Markannen has averaged 26.0 points per game, and 7.3 rebounds. What is interesting is he did not record a single assists in any of those games. Jordan Clarkson is second with 22.0 points per game. As a team, the Jazz are scoring 123.0 points per game against the Suns.

The Suns are 30-21 this season, and they have won four of their last five games. In the three wins against the Jazz, Kevin Durant is scoring 34.0 points per game. He is also averaging 7.0 rebounds to go along with 8.7 assists. In two games Devin Booker is scoring 25.0 points per game to go along with 11.5 assists. As a team, the Suns are averaging 132.3 points per game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Suns Odds

Utah Jazz: +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +220

Phoenix Suns: -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -270

Over: 243 (-110)

Under: 243 (-110)

How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: KJZZ-TV Channel 19, AZ Family Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jazz have done a great job on the offensive end of the floor against the Suns. Scoring over 120 points per game is not easy to do, and the Jazz are averaging over that against Phoenix. Utah has also scored at least 124 points in their last three games, so their offensive gameplan is working. If the Jazz can continue scoring at the pace they are, they will cover this spread.

When Utah scores 120+ points this season, they are 19-7. This is a number they should be able to get to once again in this game, so expect it to be another close contest. As long as the Jazz keep up their offensive play, and Markannen has a good game, they will cover this spread.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, scoring 120 points per game is hard. However, the Suns have surpassed that and then some against the Jazz. Their 132.3 points per game against the Jazz makes it very easy to win, so it is easy to see why they are 3-0 against Utah. Phoenix has scored 130+ points eight times this season, and they are 7-1 in those games. If the Suns do that again, they will cover the spread.

The Jazz allow the eighth-most points per game in the NBA, so the Suns scoring against them is no shock. With Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and some of the other role players on the team, the Suns are as dangerous as any team in the NBA. Phoenix should be able to have another good offensive game in this one.

Final Jazz-Suns Prediction & Pick

This is going to be another high-scoring game between the two teams. Each team is scoring at will right now, and that will not change. However, I do expect the Suns to complete the season sweep over the Jazz and win this game.

Final Jazz-Suns Prediction & Pick: Suns -6.5 (-112), Over 243 (-110)