The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Utah Jazz and the Orlando Magic on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Magic prediction and pick.

The upcoming matchup between the Utah Jazz and Orlando Magic on Sunday, January 5, 2025, promises to be intriguing. The Jazz, struggling with a 7-25 record, are on a five-game losing streak and seeking to regain momentum. In contrast, the Magic boast a solid 21-15 record and are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference. Key players for Orlando include Jalen Suggs, averaging 16.4 points per game, while the Jazz will rely on Lauri Markkanen's scoring. With both teams facing challenges, this game could be pivotal for their respective seasons as they look to establish consistency and secure a win at the Kia Center.

Here are the Jazz-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Magic Odds

Utah Jazz: +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +190

Orlando Magic: -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 211.5 (-110)

Under: 211.5 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Magic

Time: 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBA League Pass

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah Jazz are poised to secure a victory against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, January 5, 2025, despite their challenging season. The Jazz have shown signs of improvement, particularly from their young players. Colin Sexton is emerging as a reliable scorer, averaging over 17 points in recent games, while Jordan Clarkson has been a standout performer off the bench with 16.7 points and 3.4% from 3-point range. Additionally, Walker Kessler's presence in the paint as one of the top rebounders and shot-blockers in the league will be crucial in containing Orlando's offense and securing second-chance opportunities.

The Magic, while currently fourth in the Eastern Conference, have struggled with consistency with just 2 wins in their last 5 games. Their reliance on Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr. can be mitigated by the Jazz's defensive schemes. If Lauri Markkanen can find his rhythm and contribute effectively alongside Clarkson and Sexton, the Jazz's offensive firepower could overwhelm Orlando. The Jazz have the potential to upset the Magic and claim a much-needed win.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Orlando Magic are set to secure a win against the Utah Jazz on Sunday, January 5, 2025, thanks to their recent form and depth. With a strong record of 21-15, the Magic currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference and have demonstrated resilience despite recent challenges. Key players like Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr. have been pivotal in their success, with Goga Bitadze anchoring in the paint. The team’s ability to share the scoring load—highlighted by contributions from players like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Tristan da Silva—creates a dynamic offense that can exploit defensive lapses from the Jazz.

Moreover, the Magic's defensive capabilities will be crucial in this matchup. They rank among the top teams in the league in defensive efficiency, effectively limiting opponents' scoring opportunities. With Walker Kessler's shot-blocking prowess for the Jazz, Orlando must focus on ball movement and attacking the rim. The Jazz's struggles on the road make them vulnerable, especially against a Magic team that has found its rhythm at home. As they look to maintain their playoff positioning, the Magic’s combination of offensive firepower and defensive tenacity will likely lead them to victory over Utah, solidifying their status as a formidable contender in the Eastern Conference.

Final Jazz-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Jazz, sitting at 7-25, are grappling with a five-game losing streak and lack the consistency needed to compete effectively. While Lauri Markkanen remains a bright spot for Utah, averaging nearly 20 points per game, the team's overall offensive struggles and defensive lapses could hinder their chances. Furthermore, Orlando's defense ranks second in the league in points allowed per game (103.4), making it difficult for opposing teams to find rhythm. Given these factors, expect the Magic to capitalize on their home-court advantage and secure a decisive victory over the Jazz in what could be a challenging outing for Utah.

In contrast, the Jazz are struggling significantly this season with a dismal record. Their five-game losing streak highlights ongoing issues with consistency and execution. While Lauri Markkanen and Colin Sexton can provide offensive sparks, the Jazz's overall team chemistry appears lacking, making it difficult to compete against a cohesive unit like Orlando. Given the Magic's home advantage and defensive prowess, they are well-positioned to capitalize on Utah's weaknesses and secure a victory. Expect Orlando to leverage their strengths and emerge victorious in this matchup covering the spread at home.

Final Jazz-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -5.5 (-108), Under 211.5 (-110)