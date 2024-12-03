ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Utah Jazz take a short trip to visit the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Thunder prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Jazz-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Thunder Odds

Utah Jazz: +13.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +610

Oklahoma City Thunder: -13.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -900

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Thunder

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, KJZZ-TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

Utah has to find a way to slow down the Thunder in this game. Their defense has let them down this season, so this game needs to be a lot better. During their losing streak, the Jazz have not been that bad on the defensive side of the court. In their last two games, the Jazz have allowed 106 and 105 points. Their defense has stepped up a bit, and the Jazz need that to keep going on Tuesday night.

Lauri Markannen is the team's leading scorer this season, and the Jazz need him to play well Tuesday night. Markannen is scoring 19.8 points per game, and he shoots just over 45 percent from the field. He hits a high majority of his free throws, and 39.6 percent of his threes, as well. Markannen has been scoring better, and shooting better since the beginning of November, as well. If he can have a good game, the Jazz will have a chance to cover the spread.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jazz have lost four straight games, and they have won just four on the entire season. During their four-game losing streak, the Jazz have scored just 104 points per game. Along with that, the Jazz have allowed 115.3 points per game in that span. Utah has not played well lately, and the Thunder will be able to take advantage of that on Tuesday.

Lately the Thunder are playing well. They just had a winning streak snapped against the Houston Rockets, but they have won seven of their last 10 games. In those games, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing extremely well. He is averaging 33.8 points per game, and shooting over 50 percent in that span. Furthermore, SGA has scored over 30 points in four straight games. If SGA can have another big scoring game, the Thunder will be able to win this game with ease.

On the season, the Thunder are allowing the second-fewest points per game. They allow just 104.0 points per game while holding opponents to 42.2 percent from the floor. That is the lowest field goal percentage in the NBA. Along with that, the Thunder force the most turnovers in the NBA. Their ability to play defense is the reason the Thunder are 15-5 this season. If Oklahoma City can continue to play defense, they are going to cover the spread.

Final Jazz-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The spread in this game is large, but I do not think that matters much. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing out of his mind right now, and the Thunder are just the better team. Even if Markannen has a good game, I am not sure the Jazz will be able to keep up with Oklahoma City and cover the spread. I like the Thunder to cover the spread and blow out the Jazz.

Final Jazz-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Thunder -13.5 (-112)