The Utah Jazz are looking long-term. They said as much with their actions at the trade deadline the last two seasons. 13 months ago, they traded Mike Conley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Malik Beasley to get a future top-four protected pick from the Los Angeles Lakers that immediately converts into two second-round picks if it does not convey. Then, roughly a month ago, the Jazz traded away veterans like Simone Fontecchio and Kelly Olynyk to get a first-round pick (via the Oklahoma City Thunder or Los Angeles Clippers) and the Washington Wizards' second-round pick. They did so in part to get their young players like Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks more valuable reps and playing time to close the season. Those are the two players to keep an eye on in the last month of the 2023-24 campaign for Jazz fans.
Keyonte George, Guard
Keyonte George has already been a mainstay in the Jazz's rotation for a while, and for good reason. The 6-4 185-pound guard from Baylor came into the NBA with a reputation as a scorer, but his playmaking has been his primary calling card during his rookie season. George is averaging 4.4 assists per game to just 2.1 turnovers. His assist number climbs to 6.2 on a per-36 minute basis. He knows how to read the floor and take what the defense gives him all within the flow of Utah's offense.
Jazz v Trail Blazers
– El playmaking de Keyonte George está a un nivel que no esperaba.
– Me alegra ver John Collins jugar con soltura
– Skylar Mays assist king
– Si vuelvo a ver a Bouyea jugar al básquet voy a llorar pic.twitter.com/z1TKIdLwKq
— Santi Silvestre (@SantiSilvestre7) November 15, 2023
The scoring and efficiency hasn't come yet for George, however. He's only shooting 39.3% from the field and has a lackluster effective field goal percentage of 49.1%. But things are looking up. George has posted a field goal percentage of 44.4% since February 1st and is shooting well over 40% from three on robust volume (roughly seven deep attempts per game) in that span. He put everything together over the weekend against the Miami Heat in what may be his best game as an NBA player so far.
Keyonte George tonight
31 points
4 rebounds
4 assists
12-23 FG
pic.twitter.com/eXojuiIliD
— Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) March 3, 2024
George is quietly putting things together in what has already been a resounding success of a rookie season for the 16th overall pick. He'll only be given more control of the offense as the season comes to a close. What he does with it will certainly be worth watching.
Taylor Hendricks, Forward
Taylor Hendricks garnered a ton of hype during his lone season at UCF. His play in Orlando made the hype worthwhile. He did things that only future top ten picks and potential stars did as freshmen.
Taylor Hendricks is the only NCAA Freshman on record since 2008 with a BLK% of 5, 60 made threes and 30 dunks. If you cut the made threes in HALF you still only get these high major players
Chet Holmgren
Jaren Jackson Jr
Jarace Walker
Jonathan Isaac
Isaiah Austin
— Brian (@BrianJNBA) March 22, 2023
Unfortunately for him and the Jazz, he just hasn't seen the floor all that often for a multitude of reasons. Utah entered the season with a deep frontcourt consisting of Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Walker Kessler, Kelly Olynyk, Simone Fontecchio, and Hendricks himself. All of those with the exception of Kessler can play multiple positions in the frontcourt. Pair that with not only Hendricks entering the NBA as a rookie but also suffering injuries along the way and its easy to see how he got lost in the shuffle early on.
But he's starting to see the floor now after the trades of Olynyk and Fontecchio and making the most of his opportunities. He's starting alongside Markkanen and Collins in the frontcourt to give Utah a huge frontcourt that can also spread the floor on offense and protect the rim on defense. Hendricks' shooting ability helps Utah spread the floor and make him a threat off the bounce.
TAYLOR HENDRICKS GOES RIGHT PAST WEMBY AND YAMS IT pic.twitter.com/LRMmpOk1Zq
— Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) February 26, 2024
But defense is where Hendricks will likely hang his hat in the NBA. He was a stout defender and rim protector in college. He still has room to improve, but he also defended Victor Wembanyama as well as anybody has the last couple of months.
Taylor Hendricks showed super impressive defensive flashes vs the Spurs and Wembanyama
Wemby wasn't able to punish him on a ton of post ups, he guarded well enough to create time for defensive help
Taylor's ceiling defensively is high pic.twitter.com/mADjSnC9fZ
— Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) February 27, 2024
Utah is playing for the future, not the present. With players like Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks and a treasure trove of draft picks to play with, that future continues to shine bright after every passing day.