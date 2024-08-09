ESPN made one of country star Jelly Roll‘s wildest dreams come true. The Grammy-nominated artist's song “Get By” is officially the new theme song for ESPN College Football. It means the world to the Nashville, Tennessee native, who spent plenty of Saturdays watching the worldwide leader's televised broadcast growing up.

He recently spoke about the honor on the Pat McAfee Show.

“Lifelong dream to have the theme song,” Jelly Roll said. “Big college football fan. I grew up in the South, Pat. I'm sure you know this, it goes: Jesus, college football, Lynyrd Skynyrd. In that order. Sometimes, it switches; sometimes, people put Lynyrd above college or college above Jesus, but it's whatever.”

Jelly Roll performs and wrestles at WWE's SummerSlam

Jelly Roll is living the dream. He reached commercial success from hit singles “Need a Favor” and “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson from his critically acclaimed album, “Whitsitt Chapel.” In 2023, it earned him three CMT Music Awards and two Grammy award nominations, including Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance in February 2024, as his popularity has grown immensely. Then, Jelly Roll performed at WWE's SummerSlam event at the Cleveland Browns Stadium.

He was even written into the script, making a surprise appearance toward the end of the night when WWE tag team superstars Austin Theory and Grayson Waller hurled insults toward the 39-year-old singer. Jelly Roll left his front-row seat and headed to the ring, where he was joined by the tag team duo The Miz and R-Truth. During his appearance on ESPN, the singer talked about how surreal of a year it has been.

“Man, I'm so in the moment. Dude, I practically don't have a phone. I am so present. Me and McAfee hung out in the green room the other day for about an hour, and I don't either one of us knew we had a phone, everywhere we are,” Jelly Roll said. “I had the craziest moment [with the] Undertaker. It's the wildest experience ever, right? I relate to ya'll in the aspect that I, too, am living the wildest life ever. I mean, this is absolutely ridiculous.”

Jelly Roll posted a video of his surprise appearance at WWE's SummerSlam to his X, formerly known as Twitter, page, with a caption that read, “Absolute madness – unreal – butter biscuit bombs baby.”