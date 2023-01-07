By Franz Christian Irorita · 3 min read

Wednesday Addams will be returning for a second season on Netflix. Here are all of the details we know so far about Wednesday Season 2, including its release date, its plot, and cast.

Wednesday Season 2 Release Date: TBD

Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/ekqlxP9ueW — Netflix (@netflix) January 6, 2023

Netflix confirmed today that Wednesday Season 2 will be returning on the platform. However, the reveal teaser, which informed fans how tortured Wednesday Addams (portrayed again by Jenna Ortega) has been for the endless number of cosplayers mimicking her, did not mention anything substantial aside from its return for a second season. Thus, we don’t know when Wednesday Season 2 will air, or even if work on the next season has already been started at all.

This announcement comes just days after rumors of Wednesday’s second season potentially being taken over by rival platform Amazon Prime Video thanks to its merger with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer which produced the show. Thankfully, when Amazon said that its merger with MGM will not affect the release of ongoing projects on other platforms, Wednesday was included in that. So, Netflix fans will enjoy at least one more season of Wednesday on their platform of choice without worrying about subscribing to yet another live-streaming platform.

Wednesday Season 2 Plot, Details, and Cast

In the previous season’s finale, Wednesday went home after the school year at Nevermore Academy has passed. We’re imagining the second season to start just about the beginning of the next academic year with Wednesday reuniting with her friends like Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White), Bianca Barclay (Joy Sunday), and of course, her dependable roommate Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers). We’re imagining that while the Addams Family will continue making appearances, their involvement in the show will be much less pronounced, especially since Wednesday no longer needs any more convincing from her family to stay at Nevermore Academy. After all, she’s warmed into her new home away from home and has taken a liking to the mysteries that are going around the academy and the neighboring town of Jericho.

We know that more mysteries will come Wednesday’s way in the next season especially since the first season ended by introducing a stalker that has been taking pictures of Wednesday all throughout the first season. Wednesday Season 2 will probably dwell around this mystery during the first half of the season, with something more sinister arriving for the latter half.

As of the moment, we can't share any more details about Wednesday Season 2's plot, details, and cast members, but we'll surely update this article once information like this comes out.