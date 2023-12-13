Miller's Girl, a film starring Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman, has gotten a huge festival premiere update ahead of its theatrical release.

Palm Springs Film Festival bound

Deadline is reporting that Miller's Girl will premiere at the 2024 Palm Springs Film Festival. The festival runs from January 4-15, and the film itself will be released later that month on January 26. Lionsgate and Point Grey Pictures are the companies behind the film.

Per Deadline, the film follows “the unraveling of a complex connection between lonely intellectuals: a failed writer named Jonathan Miller (Freeman) and his remarkable student Cairo Sweet (Ortega). When a creative writing assignment prompts uncomfortable realities, both realize they’ve blurred lines beyond the academic. The pic is about the imminent, inexorable attraction between characters who become both hero and villain in each other’s stories.”

Jade Halley Bartlett wrote and directed Miller's Girl. The Ortega and Freeman-led film serves as her directorial debut. She did write the original 2011 stage play and made it into a screenplay. The Miller's Girl screenplay was featured on the 2016 Black List.

Martin Freeman is an Emmy-winning actor. He first gained fame for his role in the British version of The Office and Sherlock. From 2012-2014, Freeman starred in the Hobbit film trilogy as Bilbo Baggins. Some of his other notable credits include starring in the first season of Fargo, the anthology series, Shaun of the Dead, Love Actually, and The World's End.

He has also entered the MCU beginning in Captain America: Civil War as Everett K. Ross. He would reprise the role in Black Panther and its sequel, Wakanda Forever, and Secret Invasion.

Jenna Ortega is one of the biggest stars in the world. She got her start acting on Disney Channel before taking dramatic roles in You and The Fallout. Ortega would go on to star in the fifth and sixth Scream films and as the titular character in Wednesday.