One of the producers of Wednesday Season 2 gave an exciting tease, saying 'there will be a lot of surprises' in the upcoming Netflix season.

Expect surprises from Wednesday Season 2. Steve Stark, one of the executive producer of the Netflix hit, spoke about this.

“There will be a lot of surprises”

Talking to Deadline at the premiere of Fargo Season 5, Stark spoke about the production moving to Ireland. “Romania was an amazing place to shoot creatively, but challenging in a lot of ways,” he said.

He also named London as another choice to move to.

Stark then gave an exciting tease about the upcoming second season. He confirmed that “there will be a lot of surprises” in Wednesday Season 2. Otherwise, little is known about the upcoming season. Jenna Ortega will return, of course.

Wednesday is a spin-off of The Addams Family. Ortega plays the titular character who is sent to a new school, Nevermore Academy. Emma Myers, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, and Jamie McShane also starred in the first season. The first season premiered on November 23, 2022 on Netflix.

The series became a hit and was a fixture of pop culture. That was largely due to the titular character's iconic dance. Tim Burton executive produces the series.

Wednesday gave Jenna Ortega yet another signature role. Ortega is most associated with her role in the Scream franchise as Tara Carpenter. She first gained fame for starring in Jane the Virgin, Stuck in the Middle, and Season 2 of You. Her first film credit was Iron Man 3 and she'd go on to star in The Fallout, X, Studio 666, and American Carnage. Coming up, she will star in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice 2 with Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.