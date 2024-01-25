Jenna Ortega's new flick fails to hit the mark

Jenna Ortega has received her worst Rotten Tomatoes score yet for her latest film, “Miller's Girl.” Despite her recent successes, including the “Wednesday” series and her role in the “Scream” franchise, “Miller's Girl” is facing criticism for its flaws. Described as a psychological, semi-erotic drama with literary pretensions, the film is deemed dated, creepy, and lacking intellectual depth, per CNN.

The movie pairs Jenna Ortega with Martin Freeman, portraying a student with a complex relationship with her writing teacher. However, the film's shortcomings, including a running narration that attempts a literary style, have led to a negative reception. Ortega's performance, once again showcasing her evolution from Disney Channel roles, is seen as deserving better material.

“Miller's Girl,” written and directed by Jade Halley Bartlett, features an ensemble cast that includes Dagmara Domińczyk, Bashir Salahuddin, and Gideon Adlon. Despite having its script listed on the Hollywood Black List for best unproduced screenplays in 2016 and being produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the film has not resonated positively with critics.

Rotten Tomatoes has aggregated an official score for the movie, and with 12 critics weighing in, it has received a low score of 25%. This marks Ortega's lowest Rotten Tomatoes score for one of her movie roles, falling significantly below her highest-scoring film, “X,” in 2022, which earned a 94% rating.

While the low score for “Miller's Girl” may start Ortega's year on a challenging note, she has a track record of fluctuating between Rotten and Certified Fresh ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The mixed reception for her films reflects the diverse nature of her filmography.