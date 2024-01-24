Melissa Barrera called her Scream co-star Jenna Ortega a 'good egg.'

Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega were on-screen sisters in the Scream films. Neither will be in the seventh film but they still seem to have a lot of love for one another.

Melissa Barrera calls Jenna Ortega “a good egg”

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Barrera spoke about her Scream co-star. On November 22, Barrera was fired from the seventh film. One day later, Ortega also dropped out of the project, though she cited scheduling issues as the reason.

Regardless, the two remain close it would seem. “Listen, Jenna is a good egg. She's a good person and we love each other,” Barrera told Rolling Stone. “She would show up for me and I would show up for her no matter what.”

The two played Sam and Tara Carpenter in the last two Scream installments. They were positioned as the new leading faces in the series, taking over for the likes of Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette. Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding also star as a part of the new group.

Jenna Ortega is a huge star in her own right. She previously starred in Jane the Virgin, You, and X. For Netflix, Ortega stars in the titular role of Wednesday. A second season is coming.

Melissa Barrera gained fame for her role in the Scream films. It helped put her on the map in mainstream pop culture. She also starred in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights.

Coming up, Barrera will star in Your Monster, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. She will also star in Radio Silence's Abigail. That will re-team her with the duo of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who directed the fifth and sixth Scream films.