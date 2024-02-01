Jenna Ortega may be joined by Amy Adams in Taika Waititi's Klara and the Sun film.

Amy Adams joining Jenna Ortega

Deadline is reporting that Adams is in negotiations to star alongside Ortega in Waititi's Klara and the Sun adaptation. Heyday Films’ David Heyman, Garrett Basch, and Waititi will produce the film. It is an adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s New York Times bestseller. Ishiguro will serve as an executive producer of the project.

Per Deadline's report, Klara and the Sun “tells the story of Klara (Ortega), an Artificial Friend designed to prevent loneliness. Klara is purchased by a mother (Adams) and a bright teen named Josie who adores her new robot companion but suffers from a mysterious illness. This is the story of Klara’s quest to save Josie and those who love her from heartbreak and how in the process Klara learns the power of human love.”

Amy Adams is known for her roles in Catch Me If You Can, The Fighter, and Man of Steel. She has received Oscar nominations for her roles in Junebug, Doubt, The Fighter, The Master, American Hustle, and Vice.

Taika Waititi is known for his films Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok, and Love and Thunder. His most recent film, Next Goal Wins, was released last November.

Jenna Ortega is one of the world's biggest stars. She first gained notoriety for her roles in You and Stuck in the Middle. Recently, she starred in the fifth and sixth installments in the Scream franchise as well as X. Coming up, she will star in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and a second season of Wednesday.