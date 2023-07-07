Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder have been spotted on the set of Beetlejuice 2 filming a wedding scene.

People Magazine first released the set photos that show Ortega in a white traditional wedding dress while Ryder was seen donning a black dress and hairstyle similar to her original performance as Lydia Deetz in the first Beetlejuice film.

The cast of Beetlejuice 2 rapidly grew once it was officially announced. Michael Keaton will return as the titular character, along with Ryder and Catherine O'Hara. Franchise newcomers include Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Ortega.

Jenna Ortega has become one of the world's fastest-rising stars. After breakout roles in Jane the Virgin, Stuck in the Middle, and the second season of You, Ortega has continuously grown her star power. She starred in Scream (2022) and stole the show from the intended new face of the franchise, Melissa Barrera, thanks to her epic performance in the opening scene, and would go on to star in Ti West's X. Of course, you can't go through Ortega's resume without mentioning Netflix's Wednesday series — she starred as the titular Wednesday Addams in a reboot/spinoff of the iconic Addams Family franchise. She will play Lydia Deetz's daughter in the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel.

Beetlejuice 2 has been a long time coming. The first film came out in 1988 and was a commercial success — grossing $74 million during its theatrical run. Outside of Keaton and Ryder, Alec Baldwin also starred in the film. Tim Burton will return to direct the sequel.

Beetlejuice is currently scheduled to be released on September 6, 2024.