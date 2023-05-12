Beetlejuice 2 just keeps adding A-listers to its cast, as Willem Dafoe has now joined the cast that’s led by a returning Michael Keaton and franchise newcomer Jenna Ortega.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of Dafoe joining the cast, adding that he will be playing a “law enforcement officer in the afterlife.” This news comes just a day after Monica Bellucci joined the star-studded cast.

Willem Dafoe has got to be one of the most consistently-working actors of our time. He appeared in seven films in 2021, two last year, and as it stands right now, will appear in eight films this year. One of the 2023 films includes Inside, a film that’s in essence a one-man show as Dafoe plays an art thief trapped in a Manhattan penthouse. He’s also set to appear in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City next month and is in production on the Nosferatu remake directed by The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers.

The rest of the Beetlejuice 2 ever-growing ensemble as it stands right now consists of Keaton, who returns as the titular character, Jenna Ortega — one of the world’s biggest stars at the moment — and a returning Winona Ryder. Justin Theroux has also been cast in an undisclosed role. Tim Burton is also returning as the director of the sequel. The original film was released in 1988 and grossed $74 million worldwide during its theatrical run. The sequel is being produced by Burton and Brad Pitt’s Plan B, among a long list of others.

Beetlejuice 2 will be released on September 6, 2024