Before she became known for her iconic roles in projects like “American Pie” and “The White Lotus,” Jennifer Coolidge made a memorable appearance on the hit sitcom “Seinfeld.” However, what many may not realize is the cunning and inventive method she used to secure the role, Screenrant reports.
Coolidge's journey to landing a guest spot on “Seinfeld” began with auditions on a particularly eventful day. She managed to book two roles simultaneously, one being the coveted part on the legendary comedy series, and the other on a short-lived ABC sketch show called “She TV.” Reflecting on this pivotal moment, Coolidge shared details of her audacious move.
In an interview with GQ, Jennifer Coolidge revealed that prior to these bookings, her resume was sparse, with little professional experience to showcase. Resorting to creative tactics, she embellished her credentials by fabricating details about her training and past performances. She listed fictional shows and theaters from her time at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Pasadena, using these fictitious credits to bolster her resume.
Coolidge's audacity paid off when she landed the role of Jodi, the massage therapist and one of Jerry's girlfriends, in the fifth season of “Seinfeld,” appearing in the episode titled “The Masseuse.” Despite the initial deception on her resume, Coolidge's talent and comedic timing shone through, earning her a place among the notable guest stars of the series.
Her experience on “Seinfeld” marked the beginning of a successful career in television and film, eventually leading to her resurgence in popularity with standout performances in projects like “The White Lotus.” While Coolidge's path to success may have involved some creative embellishment, her talent and versatility ultimately solidified her status as a beloved figure in Hollywood.