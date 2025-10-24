Barcelona’s 18-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal has set off sparks ahead of El Clásico after calling Real Madrid a team that “steals and complains” during a live Twitch session. The bold comment came as Yamal chatted with Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos, comparing Madrid to a Kings League team accused of getting favorable calls, Goal reports. The exchange immediately went viral across Spanish media, inflaming tensions just days before Barcelona face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.

When Llanos asked whether his Porcinos FC team reminded Yamal of Los Blancos, the teenager didn’t hesitate. “Yes, of course, they steal, they complain,” he replied, drawing laughter and disbelief from those watching. Llanos, a known Madrid supporter, quickly fired back, “Real Madrid steals?” Yamal, smiling nervously, doubled down with, “Well, let’s see, let’s see.” His words spread quickly through social platforms, with many fans calling it playful banter while others accused him of disrespecting a rival institution.

Lamine Yamal did not hold back when talking about Real Madrid ahead of ElClásico 😅 pic.twitter.com/SrfEFFRsz6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 24, 2025

Pre-Clásico Heat and Raphinha’s Setback

The timing couldn’t have been worse for Barcelona. The club is already facing lineup troubles, as Brazilian forward Raphinha has been ruled out of Sunday’s Clásico after suffering discomfort during training on Friday. The 28-year-old had been nearing a return from a hamstring injury sustained in late September but will now remain sidelined for at least a few more weeks, according to sources.

His absence adds to Barcelona’s growing list of fitness concerns, with key matches looming against Elche, Club Brugge, and Celta Vigo before the November international break. For manager Xavi Hernández, it’s an unwelcome challenge ahead of the season’s most intense fixture.

Meanwhile, Yamal’s off-field comments continue to echo through Spanish football circles. Even La Liga president Javier Tebas recently criticized Madrid’s influence on league matters, adding another layer to the already heated rivalry. When pressed again about his “steals” comment, Yamal simply smirked and said, “S—, let’s see.”

Whether it was youthful mischief or a hint of truth, Yamal’s jab has made El Clásico week even more combustible.