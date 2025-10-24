It does not appear rapper Post Malone took kindly to the trash talk he exchanged with WWE star Seth Rollins at Clash in Paris, at least according to country singer and pro wrestler Jelly Roll.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Jelly Roll revealed that Post Malone took Rollins' comments “personally,” texting the “Halfway to Hell” singer, “f**k that guy,” 10 times.

While Post Malone may not step into the ring, he has beef with Rollins, and he wants to “settle” it. The country singer conceded that Post Malone “don't take much personal,” but Rollins struck a nerve.

“Post is the nicest dude ever,” Jelly Roll raved. “Post is the nicest, never say nothing bad about anybody guy. When Seth was talking s**t to him that night, Post was like, ‘Dude, you're being mean to me. F**k you.'”

Jelly Roll is now a WWE wrestler

Over the last year, Jelly Roll has started getting involved with WWE. He made an appearance at the 2024 SummerSlam PLE, delivering a chokeslam to Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

The following year, he got involved in Logan Paul's feud with Randy Orton. Jelly Roll ended up teaming with Orton at SummerSlam to face Paul and Drew McIntyre. They lost, but the country singer lost a lot of weight and was able to put on a full match.

Despite the loss, he returned to WWE — this time as a spectator — at Clash in Paris later in the month of August 2025. He attended the show with Post Malone.

Recently, Jelly Roll and Post Malone embarked on a joint tour, the Big Ass Stadium Tour, from April to September 2025. The tour visited North America and Europe.

It sounds like Jelly Roll is not finished as a wrestler. Perhaps he will form a tag team with Post Malone to take on Rollins in the future.