FBI Director Kash Patel didn’t hold back when responding to Stephen A. Smith’s latest claim about the NBA’s gambling scandal and former president Donald Trump. During a Thursday interview on Fox News, Patel blasted the ESPN personality for suggesting that Trump had a hand in the federal takedown of NBA figures accused of illegal betting, TheNationalDesk reports.

“I’m the FBI director. I decide which arrests to conduct and which not to conduct,” Patel said sharply. “That may be the single dumbest thing I’ve ever heard out of anyone in modern history, and I live most of my time in Washington, D.C. We arrest people for crimes.”

Patel’s fiery response came just hours after Smith went on First Take to link the arrests of over 30 people, which included Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat player Terry Rozier, and a former NBA point guard, to political motives.

Stephen A. Stands by His Comments

On First Take, Smith warned that the wave of indictments might signal something deeper under Trump’s leadership. “Tell me when we’ve seen that,” he said. “You don’t see the director of the FBI having a press conference. It’s not coincidental. Not an accident. It’s a statement, and it’s a warning that more is coming.”

Smith continued, “This is just the tip of the iceberg. Everybody better brace themselves because he’s coming.” His comment immediately trended online, with critics calling it reckless and fans saying it reflected growing concerns about the state of sports and politics.

Patel, in turn, clarified that the FBI’s investigation into the alleged poker and gambling ring had been underway for years, long before Trump’s latest rise in political influence. Prosecutors say that Billups and former Cavs assistant Damon Jones were part of “cheating teams” that used technology to scam fellow players in rigged private poker games.

Article Continues Below

Nothing to get ahead of here, people! I never denied or failed to mention that this FBI Investigation has been going on for years. I said Trump wasn’t inclined to stop it. He’s sparing no one because the man isn’t playing. He’s coming!! In no way am I attempting to even have an… — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 24, 2025

Smith Goes Back at Patel

After Patel’s remarks circulated online, Smith fired back on X, saying his words were being misinterpreted. “I never denied or failed to mention that this FBI investigation has been going on for years. I said Trump wasn’t inclined to stop it,” he wrote. “He’s sparing no one because the man isn’t playing. He’s coming!!”

Smith emphasized that he wasn’t challenging the legality of the arrests, only pointing out what he saw as Trump’s aggressive posture toward high-profile cases. “I don’t know the facts of the case,” Smith added. “I’m just saying don’t expect POTUS to spare anyone on this matter. And I stand by that.”

The back-and-forth between Smith and Patel marks one of the most surreal moments in recent sports-media history, where commentary collided head-on with federal law enforcement. Whether Stephen A. Smith’s words were a warning or simply misjudged showmanship, the clash proved that when politics and sports intertwine, the fallout can reach well beyond the court.