Shaquille O'Neal is facing some car trouble.

The former NBA player's $180,000 car has reportedly been stolen by hackers, according to Page Six. The car was a black Range Rover which was customized in order to fit the four-time NBA champion's 7'1 frame.

According to an insider's report on the incident, they “believe it may have been stolen when a car transport company was hacked.” Now, the company is offering a $10,000 reward to help with the return of the car.

O'Neal's Range Rover was in the middle of being customized by Effortless Motors and while it was picked up on Monday, Oct. 20, it never reached the destination. It's believed that the thieves “may have hacked the moving company to access data about the pick-up or drop-off” and were able to steal the car to divert its route in their favor.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office told TMZ Sports that, “Preliminary information suggests that an unauthorized individual or company may have taken possession of the vehicle under false pretenses.”

The sheriff's office added: “Further inquiries revealed that a tow truck registered to Griffin Wrecker Service LLC, bearing Georgia tag YIW241, was involved in transporting the vehicle to an address in Atlanta. The person believed to have coordinated the tow has not yet been fully identified.”

O'Neal has not commented on the situation at this time. The outlet reports that the investigation is ongoing.

Shaq is a car enthusiast and has about 40 cars. Last year, he revealed he doesn't know exactly why he owns that many cars.

“I have 40 cars and I don’t know why. And I got five houses, I don’t know why,” he shared.

The former NBA star owns a customized Cadillac Eldorado Convertible, Ferrari 355 F1 Spider, Chevrolet Express G1500, Mercedes S550 Convertible, Lamborghini Gallardo, and many more that are customized to fit his size.