Megan Thee Stallion now has a mini Klay Thompson to carry around with her!

Megan showed off her boo in Labubu form wearing a Dallas Mavericks jersey, blue fur, a silver chain, matching blue high tops, and, of course, a bedazzled basketball.

Megan Thee Stallion shows off her Klay Thompson labubu 😭 This lowkey looks tough 🔥

The moment has come full circle as Megan was seen sitting on Thompson's lap a few months ago as she unboxed her Labubu dolls.

Megan Thee Stallion teases new song “Lover Girl”

Megan is in her “lover girl” era and now will have a new song to promote it. The singer shared the official cover art or her new song “Lover Girl” that is dropping at midnight. In the cover art, Megan is holding a bow and era referencing cupid as well as a sexy lingerie combo consisting of a purple lace bra, floral corset, and black fishnet tights.

“Do I have a man? No. Will I be singing this at the top of my lungs? Absolutely,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“It’s midnight somewhere on earth Meg drop it,” another fan urged.

It's no wonder that all the love is in the air for the rapper as she has been with the Mavs star for a couple of months now. The “WAP” rapper and NBA star confirmed their romance over the summer and have been supporting one another in their respective events including supporting Thompson during his game against the San Antonio Spurs last night as their season opener.

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion after the Mavs – Spurs game…

It didn't go as planned for Thompson as the Mavs lost 92-125. The four-time NBA champion scored 10 points last night.

Megan wore a black capri jumpsuit and took candid photos from a suite during the game. She also had some paparazzi shots of she and Thompson holding hands as they made their way through the parking lot. If there was any questions on who her song “Lover Girl” was about, she shared the title of the song — and muse of the record — in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQKO7iZD–C/?img_index=1

“Lover Girl” drops at midnight. The Mavs next game is against the Washington Wizards tomorrow night, Oct. 24.