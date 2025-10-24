Well, all eyes are on Gilbert Arenas. Did he do it? Did he really snitch?

Not Gilbert Arenas Snitching On Everyone 😂 And This Is 2 Months Ago

After Thursday’s FBI arrests of Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier in connection with a gambling investigation, Arenas decided to poke fun at the situation. But with his own name appearing in a federal indictment, his jokes carried a different weight, the NYPost reports.

During the newest episode of Gil’s Arena, the former NBA star entered the set wearing a No. 24 Huskies jersey while holding a brown paper bag that read “Informant Lunch.” He laughed through the segment, saying, “Informant? Nah, nah, nah, this is lunch … I didn’t get to eat it over there, man. I was talking too much.” Later that day, he posted a photo on Instagram captioned, “Got that Informant Lunch special this morning 🕵️‍♂️,” followed by his famous nickname, “Agent Zero.”

Behind the humor is a real legal situation that has fans questioning how deep it goes.

The “Snitch” Joke That Sparked Real Questions

Arenas was arrested on August 1, 2025, after being indicted in July for allegedly hosting high-stakes illegal poker games at his Encino, California home. The indictment includes one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators. If convicted, Arenas could face up to 15 years in prison. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a $50,000 bond.

Prosecutors claim Arenas and several others ran a gambling ring that stretched well beyond casual poker nights. Just days before his arrest, Arenas went live online and joked that he was “snitching” to avoid prosecution. The clip spread quickly across social media. When asked later, he said it was just comedy and that he had no involvement in the investigation.

Still, the timing of his jokes, paired with the FBI’s arrests of Billups, Rozier, and former NBA assistant Damon Jones, raised eyebrows.

When pressed on whether he had shared information with investigators, Arenas laughed it off. “Two of them dudes is gambling on NBA, one is throwing poker games and robbing his friends. It ain’t got nothing to do with me,” he said.

Gilbert arenas addressing Rachel Nichols for posting that he snitched that's why FBI Arrested Miami Heat Terry Rozier and Portland trailblazers coach Chauncey Billups in the Illegal Gambling Probe

He later added, “I watch enough movies to know the last group you want to snitch on is the Mafia. I watch Dateline. They still ain’t found people since 1947. I like my YouTubing career.”

So, did Gilbert Arenas really snitch? Maybe not. But one thing is certain, when it comes to controversy, Agent Zero never misses the spotlight.