50 Cent has never been one to stay quiet, and his latest comments prove it. The rap icon spoke with ExtraTV about Taylor Swift mentioning him on her new album The Life of a Showgirl and made it clear he approves of her relationship with Travis Kelce, per PEOPLE.

“I would make my way over there,” 50 Cent said with a grin when asked if he would attend Swift and Kelce’s wedding. “I like the team, you know, I like the whole thing.”

Swift’s track Ruin the Friendship, which dropped on October 3, features a line about a “50 Cent song” playing in the background of a moment she wished had gone differently. She sings, “Should’ve kissed you anyway, would’ve been the best mistake.”

When the album launched, 50 celebrated the shoutout on Instagram, writing, “THIS IS FOR BIG TIMERS ONLY!” alongside the Showgirl album art.

50 Cent praises Swift and Kelce, shades Kayla Nicole

In his interview with Extra’s Mona Kosar Abdi, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ star said the lyric meant more than a casual mention. “It really is cool because when she makes the reference, if you listen to the song, it’s to what was going on in culture at that time,” he said. “The music, you couldn’t miss it. No one was more prominent in music at that point.”

He then gave Swift and Kelce his approval, saying, “I like it a lot better than the last thing he had going on. It’s a lot better.” Though 50 never said her name, fans quickly caught that the “last thing” referred to Kayla Nicole, Kelce’s ex-girlfriend of five years.

Nicole and Kelce dated from 2017 to 2022, and her name has resurfaced often since Swift and Kelce began dating. Despite the lingering attention, 50 made it clear he is a fan of the new couple.

When asked if he would ever collaborate with Swift, 50 said it would depend on her. “You’d have to ask her,” he explained. “If she had a song that made sense for my voice, I’d be open.”

It looks like even 50 Cent, known for his fearless takes and clever wordplay, is cheering on one of pop culture’s biggest love stories.