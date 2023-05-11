Daniel Craig made his final curtain call as James Bond in 2021’s No Time to Die, and the franchise is still looking for a new 007 for its next set of films. Perhaps a new name can be thrown into the hat: Jennifer Lopez.

J.Lo’s latest film, The Mother, sees her play the titular character who is an assassin that comes out of hiding to protect her estranged daughter. She kicks all kinds of butt in the film and perhaps this could be the start of a new Liam Neeson, Jason Statham-type trajectory in her career.

That’s a thought that Lopez has (jokingly) had herself. When speaking to Variety at the premiere of The Mother, Marc Malkin joked that this role feels like an audition for the role of James Bond to which she replied, “Are they considering a woman for James Bond? That would be hilarious. We could do anything.”

While it’s unlikely that this thought said in jest will be manifested into reality — unless MGM renames James Bond into Jane Bond — this role still could serve as the launching pad that Lopez needs to get into the action genre. The pop culture icon has been leaning more into rom-com films like Marry Me and Shotgun Wedding (which did see her kick butt to a degree) but The Mother is a breath of fresh air for her. Imagine having an actress like Jennifer Lopez at the forefront of a Fast & Furious film — the options are endless.

The Mother will be available to stream on Netflix on May 12.