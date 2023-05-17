Jeremy Allen White’s estranged wife Addison Timlin has broken her silence amid her divorce from the ‘Bear’ actor. Timlin made a vulnerable Instagram post on Mother’s Day explaining her struggle for the last couple of months.

“Being a single mom is not how I pictured it,” Timlin began her caption of a carasoul of photos of her daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2 whom she shares with White. “It is so f—ing hard. It is all out covered in s— crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. It’s not the natural order of things.”

She added that being a single mother can be “exhausting” and “lonely,” and noted that “when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself ‘don’t forget this’ because theres no witness by your side,” she said, “It’s so painful.”

“But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights,” Timlin continued. “To live with young children is an eyes wide open, wondrous and joyful place to be, it’s to be surrounded by a daily expression of their authentic selves and I wonder if without their example I would have been able to do the same.”

She gave some encouraging words for other mothers and there there is “expansive, unconditional, without fear or judgement love we offer our children can be turned towards ourselves as much as possible. We need it.”

“Knowing what is best for you is easy if you can get quiet enough- doing what is best for you can seem impossible- but it’s not,” she continued.

Timlin added that she was “feeling so peaceful today and so deeply in love with my children,” stating, “Being a mom is the only thing I’ve ever wanted, and being theirs is just the luckiest most remarkable thing on the planet.”

“Doing it alone has given me more strength and more empathy and more tears than anything else in my life ever has,” she said.

She thanked the other mothers who have helped her in her split from White.

“The moms who picked my kid up from school in an emergency, play dates that made weekends feel a little less like climbing a small mountain, crying in my car, urgent care centers, frozen 1 and 2, and my little man JJ,” she wrote.

“Kraft mac and cheese, dry shampoo, ice cream, lollipops, goldfish, pirates booty, pull ups, crocs, soap & water, neighbors, my friends, my family,” Timlin continued.

She concluded: “And if you turned and said to me ‘I’ve got you’ Oof. It feels good. Happy Mother’s Day ya’ll.”

Timlin filed for divorce from White last week.