Jeremy Lin describes ‘disrespected’ mindset of facing Kobe Bryant ahead of iconic MSG performance

A documentary of Jeremy Lin’s time in the spotlight with the New York Knicks releases next week. The title of the documentary, “38 At The Garden,” is a reference to his legendary performance against Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers that vaulted him into a stratosphere of stardom that few have reached, even if only for a little while.

Lin told Marlow Stern of the Daily Beast that, before the iconic performance, Bryant said that he wasn’t too aware of the fantastic run he was on. After already growing up with a dislike for Bryant and the Lakers because he was a Golden State Warriors fan, this was the final straw that got Lin into his zone:

“I was already in the zone and had three good games, and I grew up being a Warriors fan in the Bay Area, so we did not like the Lakers and did not like Kobe. And then he extra-gassed me by what he’d said before the game. I felt slighted and disrespected, and all those things put me in a place of, I’m going for it tonight,” Jeremy Lin said, via the Daily Beast. “It was just, if I don’t know what I’m doing, I’m firing it up at the rim. If it doesn’t go in then it doesn’t go in, but it won’t be because I’m not gonna shoot it.”

Before facing the Lakers, Lin had led the Knicks to three consecutive wins. His 38-point, seven-assist performance was the ultimate highlight of “Linsanity,” coupled with a game-winning triple against the Toronto Raptors two games later.

(2012) Seven years ago today, Jeremy Lin dropped 38 points against the Lakers. The night before, Kobe Bryant was asked about Linsanity and said he had no idea what was going on. "Who is this kid? I've heard about him, but what's he been doing?"

After Lin’s brief time with the Knicks, he eventually teamed up with Kobe Bryant on the Lakers in 2014, though Bryant was injured for most of the season. He later joined the Raptors, winning the 2019 championship with them.