Stephen King, renowned author, and avid television critic, has recently taken to X (formerly Twitter) to lavish praise upon Jeremy Renner for his role in Paramount+'s crime thriller, Mayor of Kingstown, Deadline says. Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the series delves into the intricate dynamics of the McLusky family, power brokers in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan.

King's Enthusiastic Endorsement

Despite admitting confusion about the plot, King's admiration for the show and Renner's portrayal of Mike McLusky, the central character, is unmistakable. Drawing parallels to acclaimed series like The Shield and Sons of Anarchy, King appreciates Mayor of Kingstown's gritty storytelling and character-driven narrative.

“I have no f—ing clue what’s going on in THE MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, but I love this show,” King exclaimed on X. His comparison to previous hits underscores the intensity and complexity that Mayor of Kingstown brings to the small screen.

King's praise extends beyond the series' storytelling prowess to Renner's resilience. Highlighting Renner's return for Season 3 following a life-threatening snowplow accident in early 2023, King commended the actor's dedication and toughness. “Jeremy Renner is a bada– who got run over by a snowplow and came back for Season Fucking Three!” King shared enthusiastically.

Renner's personal journey, including his recent comments on the Smartless podcast about navigating emotional challenges, adds depth to his portrayal of Mike McLusky. Renner expressed a preference for roles that align with his current emotional capacity, emphasizing the personal toll of his recent experiences.

Critical Reception and Audience Impact

Mayor of Kingstown has garnered a mixed critical reception since its debut on Paramount+. Season 1 holds a modest approval rating of 33% on Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting initial skepticism from critics. However, Season 2 saw improvement, achieving a 50% approval rating as the series found its footing and expanded its narrative depth.

The most recent development in the series' journey is Season 3, which has received a significant critical boost with a current approval rating of 71%. This surge in acclaim signals a maturation in storytelling and character development that has resonated strongly with viewers.

Despite varying critical assessments, Mayor of Kingstown has consistently drawn a substantial and dedicated audience, solidifying its position as one of Paramount+'s top-performing shows. This strong viewer base underscores the series' appeal and ensures its continued relevance in the streaming landscape.

Looking ahead, the future of Mayor of Kingstown appears promising, buoyed by its growing popularity and critical recognition in Season 3. As the series continues to evolve under the creative direction of Sheridan and Dillon, Renner's portrayal of Mike McLusky remains a pivotal draw, supported by King's ringing endorsement and the show's expanding narrative complexity.

In conclusion, Jeremy Renner's performance in Mayor of Kingstown has not only captured the attention of viewers but has also earned the admiration of a literary giant like Stephen King. With its blend of gripping storytelling and Renner's resilient portrayal, Mayor of Kingstown continues to carve out its niche in the competitive realm of television crime dramas.