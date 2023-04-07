Actor Jeremy Renner has opened up about his recent near-death experience in a snowplow accident that left him hospitalized for three months. In an emotional interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC, Renner shared how he labored to write a note on his phone with what he thought would be his final words to his family. The 52-year-old actor revealed that he couldn’t speak after the snowplow crushed his chest and back. Tearing up before revealing what he wrote, the note read, “Don’t let me live on tubes, on a machine. And if my existence is going to be on drugs and painkillers, just let me go now.” Renner also admitted to apologizing to his family in sign language for the pain and suffering he caused them, People reports.

Renner’s accident occurred on January 1, while he was attempting to save his nephew from a snowcat he was operating near his Nevada home. Despite the severity of the incident, the actor is still promoting his upcoming projects, including his Disney+ series “Rennervations.” He explained that he was “awake through all of it” and that the sensation felt like someone taking the wind out of him. Jeremy Renner further likened the pain to the feeling of having one’s soul in pain.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Renner took responsibility for the accident and the pain it caused his family. He described how he was standing on the track, checking if his nephew was there, and that he should have been inside the vehicle when operating it. However, despite his suffering, he appeared optimistic about finding the bright side of his traumatic ordeal. Renner’s fans have been following his progress and wishing him well on social media.

Renner’s harrowing experience serves as a reminder of the dangers of operating heavy machinery and the importance of taking all necessary precautions.