Mayor of Kingstown will start production in early 2024. The show's star, Jeremy Renner, has said he's ready to go back to work.

The Mayor of Kingstown has set its season 3 production date to early 2024, according to Deadline.

The show was co-created by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. The series follows Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner), the unofficial mayor of a crime-filled town.

Before season two aired, Renner was in a snow plow accident that nearly took his life. During his recovery, Paramount+ renewed the show for its third season. However, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the show was unable to start production.

With the strike officially over, the Mayor of Kingstown's season three will start production early next year. Half of the scripts had already been written before the WGA strike which began in early May. The other half of the scripts were completed after the strike ended in late September.

The show is starting filming sooner than expected due to Renner's near miraculous recovery. The actor was accidentally run over by his snow plow which resulted in severe injuries such as broken bones (more than 30), blunt chest trauma and others that required several surgeries.

Renner has gone through several types of therapy, including physical therapy, cold plunges, exosomes (a highly targeted, flexible treatment for conditions like osteoarthritis, chronic pain, and musculoskeletal injuries), hyperbaric oxygen therapy, infrared therapy, IV drips and stem cell.

In May, he posted an impressive workout video with the caption, “take the new parts for a tiny test drive.” And just last month, he decided to release music that he had written during his recovery.

Mayor of Kingstown could be released as early as summer 2024.