Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Jeremy Strong is a popular actor who has appeared in The Judge, The Big Short, Succession, The Gentlemen, Masters of Sex, and many others. He is a Primetime Emmy Award winner and a Golden Globes Award winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jeremy Strong’s net worth in 2023.

Jeremy Strong’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $6 million

Jeremy Strong’s net worth in 2023 is $6 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Jeremy Strong was born on December 25, 1978 in Boston, Massachusetts. He studied at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School. After graduating from high school, Strong attended Yale University, where he also honed his acting skills. Although he took up an acting degree, Strong would eventually make the shift to become an English major.

As early as high school, Strong was already keen on making his presence felt in movies. In fact, he served as one of the crew members behind the scenes for films such as Amistad, Jingle All the Way, Deconstructing Harry, Pleasantville, You’ve Got Mail, and many others. In fact, Hollywood star Chris Evans was already impressed with Strong’s acting during his teenage years.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Evans described Strong back in the day “I was probably nine, ten, going to my sister’s shows, and even then thinking, ‘Damn, this kid is great!’ He was a little bit of a celebrity in my mind. The cast would poke their heads through the curtain, just to watch him do his thing.”

Heavily involved in Yale University’s Yale Dramatic Association, Strong also further honed his skills at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and at Steppenwolf Theatre Company. One of Strong’s most notable performances came on Broadway when he performed in the production of A Man for All Seasons.

After taking part in several theater productions, Strong eventually made his way into the cinemas. In 2008, Strong made his big screen debut in the film called Humboldt County. During the same year, Strong also appeared in The Happening as Private Auster. Since then, Strong has become a fixture on the big screens.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Strong was casted in several films such as The Messenger, Das Vaterspiel, Contact High, The Romantics, See Girl Run, etc. His most notable movies include Lincoln, Zero Dark Thirty, The Big Short, and The Judge, where he acted alongside Robert Duvall and Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. The Judge would go on to gross over $84 million worldwide.

On the other hand, in Zero Dark Thirty, Strong acted alongside Jessica Chastain and Chris Pratt in the war flick. Zero Dark Thirty would go on to gross over $132 million around the world.

The Big Short was also one of Strong’s most successful films. Acting alongside established celebrities Steve Carrell, Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale, and Brad Pitt, the film would earn at least $133 million in revenues around the world. In addition to this, the film would also earn a string of awards including an Oscar.

Apart from appearing on the big screens, Strong has also been cast in various television projects. These projects include The Good Wife, Mob City, and Masters of Sex. According to IMDB, The Good Wife would earn an 8.4 rating out of 10. On top of that, the show also collected as many as 10.5 million viewers, as per Variety. However, none of which were greater than his performance in the hit TV series Succession.

For making Kendall Roy come to life, Strong earned Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama at the Golden Globes. Furthermore, he also won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

According to sources, Strong pocketed around $100,000 per episode for Succession’s first two seasons. This allowed him to earn $2 million. But after winning a Primetime Emmy Award, Strong enjoyed a salary raise that would increase his paycheck to $350,000 per episode. With Succession’s season three going for 10 episodes, Strong bagged around $3.5 million. With the show releasing a fourth season, it’s safe to expect that Strong will be earning more money, especially with Succession showing no signs of slowing down.

Strong’s success in Succession stems from his seriousness to make the character of Kendall Roy come to life.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Strong said “To me, the stakes are life and death,” he told me. I take him as seriously as I take my own life.”

Given Strong’s rise in popularity with Succession, there’s no surprise that he was featured in magazines. In fact, the Primetime Emmy Award winner graced the cover of GQ magazine.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jeremy Strong’s net worth in 2023?